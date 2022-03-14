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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 11: “Rise Of The Land Empire” Russia, Ukraine, + The Impact On Our Finances
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10 views • March 14, 2022
MARCH 3, 2022 For a powerful discussion on finances and the economy, tune in for this week's "Financial Rebellion." In this episode, viewers hear a break-down of the logistics of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, hear important information on rising costs, and learn more why food sovereignty is highly valuable. What is the true cause of environmental damage? How can the community help local businesses pay their rent? What does it mean to "cut out the middlemen"? For answers to these questions and more, be sure to tune in!
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
MARCH 3, 2022
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
MARCH 3, 2022
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