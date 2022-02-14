New images of microcircuitry in Pfizer vaccine

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La Quinta Columna continues to observe the evolution of the microcircuitry contained in the misnamed COVID vaccines.
This microcircuitry, as mentioned before, forms over days, evolving into larger and more defined structures.
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