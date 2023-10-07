Create New Account
Ukrainian Soldiers Continue to Choose Life
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage of 17 Ukrainian soldiers surrendering to Russian troops in the area of the special military operation. Their commanders ordered them to hold their positions without ammunition.

Surrenders have increased significantly in the last month as economic and military aid continues to run dry.


