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Cannabis Investor Insights: The Panther Group
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50 views • February 12, 2021
Scott joined the Panther Group in 2017 as a Principal and member of the investment committee. The Panther Group is an independent venture capital consulting group preparing growth-stage cannabis companies for long-term, lucrative success. They're a cannabis focused venture capital fund with a complementary and diverse set of 13 portfolio companies.
They advise strong companies that have demonstrated notable traction in the cannabis industry and provide them with access to the tools they need in order to secure capital, generate leads, and advertise their businesses digitally.
To date, they have made over 35 investments, analyzed 500+ deals, and have deployed capital in more than 20 different sectors of the cannabis space. Panther has also established a deep, exclusive network of 200+ seasoned investors from across the globe.
As the cannabis space continues to grow, they remain dedicated to staying in synch with the rapid pulse of this evolving new industry; utilizing their combination of unmatched industry insights, decades of investment experience, and access to the deals that will continue to keep this industry thriving for years to come.
The Panther Group also works with cannabis companies on transactions such as joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions, due diligence services, strategic advisory, and advance deal structuring. They also work with non-cannabis companies too, such as educational and financial institutions to help craft strategic entry and defenses to cannabis industry activities.
Guest:
Scott Berman, Principal at The Panther Group
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-berman-3901022/
The Panther Group
https://www.linkedin.com/company/institutional-cannabis-consultants/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/thepanthergroup/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 650 of The Talking Hedge:
Your cannabis business podcast covering cannabis products, business news, investments & events.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Podcast, Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks,
They advise strong companies that have demonstrated notable traction in the cannabis industry and provide them with access to the tools they need in order to secure capital, generate leads, and advertise their businesses digitally.
To date, they have made over 35 investments, analyzed 500+ deals, and have deployed capital in more than 20 different sectors of the cannabis space. Panther has also established a deep, exclusive network of 200+ seasoned investors from across the globe.
As the cannabis space continues to grow, they remain dedicated to staying in synch with the rapid pulse of this evolving new industry; utilizing their combination of unmatched industry insights, decades of investment experience, and access to the deals that will continue to keep this industry thriving for years to come.
The Panther Group also works with cannabis companies on transactions such as joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions, due diligence services, strategic advisory, and advance deal structuring. They also work with non-cannabis companies too, such as educational and financial institutions to help craft strategic entry and defenses to cannabis industry activities.
Guest:
Scott Berman, Principal at The Panther Group
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-berman-3901022/
The Panther Group
https://www.linkedin.com/company/institutional-cannabis-consultants/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/thepanthergroup/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 650 of The Talking Hedge:
Your cannabis business podcast covering cannabis products, business news, investments & events.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Podcast, Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks,
Keywords
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