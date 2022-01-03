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VACCINES AREN'T WHAT YOU THINK THEY ARE
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60 views • January 03, 2022
JUST THINK... THIS WAS IN 2009!
David Icke In 2009. More you may enjoy:
Bank Confiscation of Money WILL Eventually Happen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dYI7S8y5i7xK/
In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6HeHMYikH7L/
Whistleblower Reveals Secret 5G Document – These microwave bands will kill you
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOPjgmB9osCL/
52-year-old cardiologist, spent 2021 belittling the non-vaxxed...he's dead.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NFtAB0O3Ig6/
GRAPHIC WARNING YOUNG HEARTS-PRO ATHLETES HEARTS FAILING EVERY DAY NOW - TOO MANY TO HIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lz5Q86hJ8EJf/
Are the black eyed babies of vaccinated women Human-Alien Hybrids?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjxPmBmJXbVh/
Unvaxxed Nurse Fired From Her Job Asked To Come Back To Work Even Though She Is Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMcrG0poS8Mh/
60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
He can do this because he is not human. Humans can't do this. Don't think so? Try it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Je9NASImSBvW/
This Rabbit Hole Goes Deep - Wrap Your Mind Around This!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/53gJ35Er6fdJ/
Meet Klaus Schwab’s trained assassins
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DG6z6n6545Ju/
They created a dark winter 20 years ago. There have been others. Remember these?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhkPpmQ1Il3I/
Banks closing across the country…why?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/frRTa5Swj0yJ/
ELECTRIC GATEWAYS - Spirits can access us through our mobile devices!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oE0NDXQj0zdg/
Pastor Charles Lawson on why you should not be vaccinated with the Covid19 GMO editing software
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hojxAUNlRJ8S/
THIS ISN’T "ENTERTAINMENT" ITS YOUR FINAL WARNING. P.S. BANKS HAVE ANNOUNCED THEY ARE SHUTTING DOWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOulOt0Y5mDb/
Woman has Seizure after her Phone Flashes - Remember the move "Cell"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Su2YwFnZPii/
You need to get psychologically prepared for millions of dead children - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.bitchute.com/video/brLLF1brpm5z/
If they come to my door with their vaccine...someone is going to die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FBBLlvvpha9U/
3 unvaxed Girls threatened over vaccination status jump to their deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PIAezG7RNTXA/
COVID & 5G CONNECTION – ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION SICKNESS – DR. LEE MERRITT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D2k2nUCCmEWn/
Possessed Woman explains how the vaccines are the devils work and steal your soul. (Must Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBixz1RnOwsY/
Declassified Documents Reveal Fallen Angels - The Government Knows Aliens Are Really Demons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aRqbqRTfyIZl/
David Icke In 2009. More you may enjoy:
Bank Confiscation of Money WILL Eventually Happen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dYI7S8y5i7xK/
In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6HeHMYikH7L/
Whistleblower Reveals Secret 5G Document – These microwave bands will kill you
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOPjgmB9osCL/
52-year-old cardiologist, spent 2021 belittling the non-vaxxed...he's dead.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NFtAB0O3Ig6/
GRAPHIC WARNING YOUNG HEARTS-PRO ATHLETES HEARTS FAILING EVERY DAY NOW - TOO MANY TO HIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lz5Q86hJ8EJf/
Are the black eyed babies of vaccinated women Human-Alien Hybrids?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjxPmBmJXbVh/
Unvaxxed Nurse Fired From Her Job Asked To Come Back To Work Even Though She Is Unvaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMcrG0poS8Mh/
60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 Hertz
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
He can do this because he is not human. Humans can't do this. Don't think so? Try it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Je9NASImSBvW/
This Rabbit Hole Goes Deep - Wrap Your Mind Around This!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/53gJ35Er6fdJ/
Meet Klaus Schwab’s trained assassins
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DG6z6n6545Ju/
They created a dark winter 20 years ago. There have been others. Remember these?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhkPpmQ1Il3I/
Banks closing across the country…why?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/frRTa5Swj0yJ/
ELECTRIC GATEWAYS - Spirits can access us through our mobile devices!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oE0NDXQj0zdg/
Pastor Charles Lawson on why you should not be vaccinated with the Covid19 GMO editing software
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hojxAUNlRJ8S/
THIS ISN’T "ENTERTAINMENT" ITS YOUR FINAL WARNING. P.S. BANKS HAVE ANNOUNCED THEY ARE SHUTTING DOWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOulOt0Y5mDb/
Woman has Seizure after her Phone Flashes - Remember the move "Cell"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Su2YwFnZPii/
You need to get psychologically prepared for millions of dead children - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.bitchute.com/video/brLLF1brpm5z/
If they come to my door with their vaccine...someone is going to die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FBBLlvvpha9U/
3 unvaxed Girls threatened over vaccination status jump to their deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PIAezG7RNTXA/
COVID & 5G CONNECTION – ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION SICKNESS – DR. LEE MERRITT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D2k2nUCCmEWn/
Possessed Woman explains how the vaccines are the devils work and steal your soul. (Must Watch)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBixz1RnOwsY/
Declassified Documents Reveal Fallen Angels - The Government Knows Aliens Are Really Demons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aRqbqRTfyIZl/
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