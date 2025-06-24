BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Poison in the Bowl? The Pet Food Industry Exposed with Susan Thixton | Ep. 64
Sovereign Sisters
51 views • 11 hours ago

Get ready for a powerful conversation with Susan Thixton, consumer advocate and founder of Truth About Pet Food, as she joins the Sovereign Sisters Podcast to expose the hidden truths behind the pet food industry. We’ll dig into the lack of regulation, misleading labels, and what every pet parent needs to know to make informed, sovereign choices about their animals’ health.


This episode is a must-listen for anyone who believes in bodily autonomy, informed consent, and protecting the ones we love — human or animal. Susan brings decades of research and fearless activism to the mic in a conversation that will challenge everything you thought you knew about what's in your pet’s bowl.


Follow Susan at her website: https://truthaboutpetfood.com


Free downloads:

Tips to Select a Quality Pet Food: https://truthaboutpetfood.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Selecting-a-Pet-Food-3.pdf

Pet Feed and Pet Food: https://truthaboutpetfood.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Feed-Food-brochure.pdf

The Failed Pet Food Regulatory System: https://truthaboutpetfood.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Regulation-of-Pet-Food-White-Paper.pdf


Support: https://tinyurl.com/FaithtoRebuild

bodily autonomy sovereign sisters angela atkins sovereign cast health sovereignty pet food safety susan thixton truth about pet food dog food ingredients pet nutrition consumer advocacy pet food regulation
