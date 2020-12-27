'The Underground War' A Film by Dean Ryan (trailer)

Real Deal Media Presents: The Underground War by Dean RyanA Sneak Preview of the Documentary Film slated for a 2021 Releasethat highlights the real time coverage of the underground warfare that took place throughout the Los Angeles basin. 'Real Deal Report' was the first show of its kind to cover the secretive military operations that held in LA's underground tunnels where violent battles between notorious gang MS-13 and the US Military occurred starting April 1st of 2020 until May 1st.Visit our Online Store at: RealDealMedia.com/shopfor all your Real Deal Retail Needs - Your Purchase Fuels This BroadcastBecome a Real Deal Member for Additional shows, Podcasts and Original SeriesJoin Today at RealDealMember.com/MEMBERSContribute to the fight against Censorship and help us keep these Real Deal Reports Alive! Donate Today @ PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan ** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyanFollow @TheRealDeanRyan on Social Media for UpdatesReal Deal Report is now on SpotifySUBSCRIBE to: DeanRyanTV & RealDealMedia.com(Bio)Dean Ryan is the Founder of RealDealMedia.com and Producer/Host/Writer of 'The Real Deal Report' & 'LateNite Update'He started his career as the creator and executive producer of the 'Fashion Rock Show', for which he later sold to Vh1's 'Fashion Rocks' in 2013.Over the course of the next several years he became a news Producer/Writer for Infowars, 21st Century Wire, Coast To Coast AM, NextNewsNetwork, News2Share, Natural News and co-host of 'Truth Be Told' on iHeart Media• 2012 'Fashion Rock Show' featured at the London Olympia Arena• 2014 Exclusive On-Scene coverage of the Sydney Hostage Siege for Next News Network.• 2015 1st western reporter to cover the mass Cuban Refugee Crisis in Central America for Natural News.• 4x Annual Keynote Speaker at the Conscious Life Expo Los Angeles• 2016 Organized the 'Tiny Houses for the Homeless' Rally at Los Angeles City Hall• 2017 Exclusive Reports on Las Vegas Massacre and the JonBenet Ramsey cold case.• Produced and Hosted 'STAND' Las Vegas, an event to free political prisoners, the Bundy Family & their supporters.• 2018 Alongside Roger Stone, achieved a full Presidential Pardon for the Hammond Family of Oregon.Having traveled the world at an early age and living in many different countries, Ryan is a cultured explorer with an understanding of the human condition.