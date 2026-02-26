Date: Feb. 26, 2026. Lesson 39-2026. Title: When The Wicked Become a Ransom

Proverbs 21:17–18 contrasts indulgence with inevitability and wickedness with divine justice. The one who loves pleasure, wine, and luxury without restraint moves steadily toward poverty, while the wicked ultimately become a ransom for the righteous—demonstrating that God overturns outcomes in His time. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of self-indulgent living, the certainty of moral consequence, and how the Lord preserves the upright even when evil seems temporarily triumphant.

Lesson 39-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





