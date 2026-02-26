BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Feb. 26, 2026. Lesson 39-2026. Title: When The Wicked Become a Ransom
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 3 days ago

Proverbs 21:17–18 contrasts indulgence with inevitability and wickedness with divine justice. The one who loves pleasure, wine, and luxury without restraint moves steadily toward poverty, while the wicked ultimately become a ransom for the righteous—demonstrating that God overturns outcomes in His time. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of self-indulgent living, the certainty of moral consequence, and how the Lord preserves the upright even when evil seems temporarily triumphant.

Lesson 39-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI Director Patel FIRES agents linked to 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid

FBI Director Patel FIRES agents linked to 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid

Ramon Tomey
Supreme Court settlement reinforces parental rights in LGBTQ+ school materials case

Supreme Court settlement reinforces parental rights in LGBTQ+ school materials case

Belle Carter
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Software engineer accidentally gains control of 7,000 robot vacuums, exposing serious security flaw

Software engineer accidentally gains control of 7,000 robot vacuums, exposing serious security flaw

Kevin Hughes
The Android ID Trap: How Google&#8217;s Developer Registry Paves the Way for Digital Tyranny

The Android ID Trap: How Google’s Developer Registry Paves the Way for Digital Tyranny

Douglas Harrington
Humor and laughter: Natural therapies for mood and emotional health

Humor and laughter: Natural therapies for mood and emotional health

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy