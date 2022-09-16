CHANDLER AZ COP THREATENS ME(WITH FALSE CHARGE)FOR REPORTING: FELONY VIOLATION OF US TITLE 18 SECTION 242.

Turner v. Driver, No. 16-10312 (5th Cir. 2017), is a 2017 decision of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit that established a First Amendment right to record the police.[2][3][1][4] One of the officers involved was criminally indicted for a similar incident around the same time

_____________________________





Bradley Fry - Police Officer - Chandler Arizona | LinkedIn

14 years 8 months City of Chandler Police

-Linkedin





Bradley Fry G Overview





Bradley Fry G in 2021 was employed in Chandler Police Department and had annual salary of





$84,745





according to public records. This salary is 7 percent lower than average and 7 percent lower than median salary in Chandler Police Department.

-salarygov





Chandler Police Department

3.1

(97) · 4.5 mi

Police department · 250 E Chicago St

Open 24 hours

(480) 782-4000





Title 18, U.S.C., Section 242 -





"Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law





This statute makes it a crime for any person acting under color of law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom to willfully deprive or cause to be deprived from any person those rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution and laws of the U.S.





Acts under "color of any law" include acts not only done by federal, state, or local officials within the bounds or limits of their lawful authority, but also acts done without and beyond the bounds of their lawful authority; provided that, in order for unlawful acts of any official to be done under "color of any law," the unlawful acts must be done while such official is purporting or pretending to act in the performance of his/her official duties. This definition includes, in addition to law enforcement officials, individuals such as Mayors, Council persons, Judges, Nursing Home Proprietors, Security Guards, etc., persons who are bound by laws, statutes ordinances, or customs.





Punishment varies from a fine or imprisonment of up to one year, or both, and if bodily injury results or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire shall be fined or imprisoned up to ten years or both."

_____________________________





This is part of my ongoing investigation of police vehicle stops and traffic management/moving violation enforcement.





Out of several vehicle stops initiated by police(aside from serious car accidents)I have never observed them stop foreign, illegal alien drivers committing serious moving/vehicle violations.





This violates our 14th Amendment(granting illegal aliens special right/priviledges