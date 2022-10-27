Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The truth will set you free
248 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published a month ago |

Thank you for all the warriors out there who inform and educate us to get to the truth. 

Being ahead of the game, get supplements in case you or someone else needs them. Some good examples: 

"Influenza" ; chlorinedioxide, vit D, vitC, glutathion, NAC, melatonin, quercetin, zinc, grounding, sunlight,...

"Venom" ; bromelain, EDTA, aloe vera, zeolite, humic and fulvic acid, nicotinamide, urotherapy...

"Cancer" ; laetril/vit B17, baking soda, black cumin seed oil, carnivore diet, curcumin, vitD, detox, healing frequencies, sunexposure, fasting...

"Pineal gland" ; iodine + selenium, borax/boron, chaga mushroom, oregano oil,....

God bless 😘🙏

Keywords
cancervaccinationstruthdiseasesupplementsvenomdevices

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket