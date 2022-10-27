The truth will set you free

Thank you for all the warriors out there who inform and educate us to get to the truth.
Being ahead of the game, get supplements in case you or someone else needs them. Some good examples:
"Influenza" ; chlorinedioxide, vit D, vitC, glutathion, NAC, melatonin, quercetin, zinc, grounding, sunlight,...
"Venom" ; bromelain, EDTA, aloe vera, zeolite, humic and fulvic acid, nicotinamide, urotherapy...
"Cancer" ; laetril/vit B17, baking soda, black cumin seed oil, carnivore diet, curcumin, vitD, detox, healing frequencies, sunexposure, fasting...
"Pineal gland" ; iodine + selenium, borax/boron, chaga mushroom, oregano oil,....
God bless 😘🙏
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.