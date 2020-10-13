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The Evil Bush Family
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282 views • October 13, 2020
Alice Down The Rabbit Hole
1. Preston Bush helped fund Hitler and WW2.
2. George H. W. Bush was involved in JFK’s Assassination.
3. Barbara Bush is Aleister Crowley’s daughter.
4. Bush Family were members of Skull and Bones secret society.
5. George Bush was responsible for 9/11.
6. Jenna Bush shapeshifting on live television.
1. Preston Bush helped fund Hitler and WW2.
2. George H. W. Bush was involved in JFK’s Assassination.
3. Barbara Bush is Aleister Crowley’s daughter.
4. Bush Family were members of Skull and Bones secret society.
5. George Bush was responsible for 9/11.
6. Jenna Bush shapeshifting on live television.
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