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EntertheStars: IT'S HERE... ByeDon's 9-9, 666-point Plan Mandates ALL Businesses w/ 100+ Workers to Get Stung [10.09.2021]
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10 views • September 11, 2021
Pinned by EntertheStars 7 hours ago (edited)
St. Ann, patron saint of childless parents, venerated on 9-9
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Name_day#:~:text=In%20Christianity%2C%20a%20name%20day,is%20similar%20to%20a%20birthday
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Anne
Justinian built her a church not far from the imploded womb dome of the Hagia Sophia mosque
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Anne
https://books.google.com/books?id=DosEAAAAQAAJ&;q=Justinian+Constantinople+church+%22St+Anne%22&pg=PA97#v=snippet&q=Justinian%20Constantinople%20church%20%22St%20Anne%22&f=false
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_St._Mary_of_the_Spring_(Istanbul)
Joe Biden's war on the unvaccinated
https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan/
ABOUT THE MARK OF THE BEAST....
First of all, many of you shared that lots of other events have to happen before the mark.
The AC has to be revealed receive the headwound, be healed and introduce the second beast.
SO, I am not sure if the vaggseen is the mark.
Now, what happens if you are deceived into receiving the mark?
Revelation 14 says
9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast AND his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,
The key word there is AND, which implies, you must do BOTH.
Also, Revelation 13:16
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
The implication here is that ALL receive it.
Here next, you see that the reason why ALL took the mark is because they were deceived.
Revelation 19:20
And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.
And finally, the only ones who dont receive it also DID NOT worship the beast, implying that they were the only ones who did NEITHER.
Revelation 20:4
And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.
8,555 viewsStreamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KBMo9C9hbqk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
St. Ann, patron saint of childless parents, venerated on 9-9
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Name_day#:~:text=In%20Christianity%2C%20a%20name%20day,is%20similar%20to%20a%20birthday
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Anne
Justinian built her a church not far from the imploded womb dome of the Hagia Sophia mosque
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Anne
https://books.google.com/books?id=DosEAAAAQAAJ&;q=Justinian+Constantinople+church+%22St+Anne%22&pg=PA97#v=snippet&q=Justinian%20Constantinople%20church%20%22St%20Anne%22&f=false
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_St._Mary_of_the_Spring_(Istanbul)
Joe Biden's war on the unvaccinated
https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan/
ABOUT THE MARK OF THE BEAST....
First of all, many of you shared that lots of other events have to happen before the mark.
The AC has to be revealed receive the headwound, be healed and introduce the second beast.
SO, I am not sure if the vaggseen is the mark.
Now, what happens if you are deceived into receiving the mark?
Revelation 14 says
9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast AND his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,
The key word there is AND, which implies, you must do BOTH.
Also, Revelation 13:16
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
The implication here is that ALL receive it.
Here next, you see that the reason why ALL took the mark is because they were deceived.
Revelation 19:20
And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.
And finally, the only ones who dont receive it also DID NOT worship the beast, implying that they were the only ones who did NEITHER.
Revelation 20:4
And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.
8,555 viewsStreamed live 8 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KBMo9C9hbqk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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