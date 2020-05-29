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Minneapolis Riot Compilation (BANNED FROM YOUTUBE)
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24 views • May 29, 2020
I'm sad I forgot the clip about the 13 y'old kid driving a car into a store. Ohh well, aside from that, that's most of what I got. I tried to keep the clips more or less chronological and the related parts together.
Info:
Multiple fires were reported, and several businesses were looted. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo ordered the use of tear gas after violence and looting. He said that he is committed to protecting the rights of people to demonstrate and most did so peacefully, but there have been groups committing criminal acts.
#minneapolisriots
Info:
Multiple fires were reported, and several businesses were looted. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo ordered the use of tear gas after violence and looting. He said that he is committed to protecting the rights of people to demonstrate and most did so peacefully, but there have been groups committing criminal acts.
#minneapolisriots
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