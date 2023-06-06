Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 5, 2023
From Bud Light and North Face to Target, corporations are diving head first into the transgender debate. But the ‘acceptance’ campaign doesn’t end at corporate endorsements and merchandising. Heavily-funded NGO’s appear to be driving a push in school administrations to conceal gender discussions and decisions from parents.
#Target #BudLight #TheNorthFace
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2savhe-trans-campaign-pushes-forward-on-all-fronts.html
