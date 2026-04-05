Resurrection Sunday

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Resurrection message 2026; the facts of the life and death of Jesus Christ has already been confirmed over the course of thousands of years of investigation. It is the resurrection that many still dispute and yet the real evidence is available. HE IS RISEN! The only true, living God is the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!