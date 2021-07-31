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TOM TRENTO HOUR, Very Special Guests - Jon Voight and Sam Sorbo
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20 views • July 31, 2021
#MakeAmericaTHINKAgain #SpiritualBattleForAmerica
Tom Trento Radio/TV - Monday, November 2, 2020, 9am ET on WWNN, 1470 AM/95.3 FM
WE ARE "LIVE" On YouTube and The United West website! Monday through Friday - 9am ET
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
We were so very blessed to have these 2 amazing people, joining us to discuss the remaining efforts to ensure President Donald J. Trump is re-elected! What an incredible message from award winning actor, Jon Voight! Watch this interview all the way to the end to see a personal PSA from Mr. Voight... he spells out who Biden really is!
Along with filmmaker, radio host, actress, international model, author, wife, mother, home school advocate and education activist Sam Sorbo. https://www.samsorbo.com/about/ Also, watch her personal message to Christians: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h78Zp4Ld3dU
Both join our Spiritual Battle for America to stand with President Trump to protect America! #VoteTrump2020
A HUGE Thank you to both!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Contact: [email protected]
Tom Trento Radio/TV - Monday, November 2, 2020, 9am ET on WWNN, 1470 AM/95.3 FM
WE ARE "LIVE" On YouTube and The United West website! Monday through Friday - 9am ET
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
We were so very blessed to have these 2 amazing people, joining us to discuss the remaining efforts to ensure President Donald J. Trump is re-elected! What an incredible message from award winning actor, Jon Voight! Watch this interview all the way to the end to see a personal PSA from Mr. Voight... he spells out who Biden really is!
Along with filmmaker, radio host, actress, international model, author, wife, mother, home school advocate and education activist Sam Sorbo. https://www.samsorbo.com/about/ Also, watch her personal message to Christians: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h78Zp4Ld3dU
Both join our Spiritual Battle for America to stand with President Trump to protect America! #VoteTrump2020
A HUGE Thank you to both!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Contact: [email protected]
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