Meet The ‘Wrong Jew’ The Media Doesn’t Want You To Know Exists (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Double Down News at:-

https://youtu.be/4mEuE-XiHj4?si=sWPYqv7gcaMQa17f

28 Apr 2024

"All around the world there are hundreds of thousands of Jews saying 'not in our name',"





Naomi Wimborne-Idrissi is co-founder of Jewish Voice for Labour.





Join the Future of Journalism ► / doubledownnews

https://www.patreon.com/DoubleDownNews



Support DDN ► https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC&source=url&ssrt=1726970575730



