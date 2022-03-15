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A British Mercenary Volunteer who Joined the Georgian Territorial Defense Legion Explains How to Get Out, His Complaints about the Huge Losses Among the British & Americans. 031522.
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350 views • March 15, 2022
A British mercenary who joined the Georgian Territorial Defense Legion complains about the huge losses among the British and Americans as a result of the strike on their base, as well as the attitude of the Ukrainians towards them: they wanted to be sent to Kyiv with only 10 rounds of ammunition for machine guns . As a result, he and his comrades returned to Poland, although not without problems at the border.
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