Elon Drops BOMBSHELL about Secret Government Twitter partnership program

Elon Musk appearing on a Twitter Spaces event answered Clayton Morris' questions about the secret government portal that still is open. Elon said he's going to look into why it's there and that it has all the hall marks of "big brother". Clayton also spoke to Musk about the liberal media response to the #TwitterFiles release.
