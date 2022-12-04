Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Drops BOMBSHELL about Secret Government Twitter partnership program
110 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Elon Musk appearing on a Twitter Spaces event answered Clayton Morris' questions about the secret government portal that still is open. Elon said he's going to look into why it's there and that it has all the hall marks of "big brother". Clayton also spoke to Musk about the liberal media response to the #TwitterFiles release.

✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc



Keywords
censorshipelon muskredacteddeclassgovt collusiontwitter filesinfo dump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket