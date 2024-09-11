Trump Debates Moderators and Harris

Kamala Harris Fails to Answer if She Believes Americans Are Better Off than Four Years Ago





Vice President Kamala Harris failed to answer if she believes Americans are better off than they were four years ago, during Tuesday’s debate against former President Donald Trump.





After being asked during ABC’s Harris-Trump debate, “When it comes to the economy, do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?” Harris unequivocally dodged the question.





Donald Trump, In Vintage Form, Emerged Out Of ABC’s Lion’s Den Victorious





President Trump delivered a vintage debate performance last night, taking on not only Kamala Harris, but ABC’s two debate monitors, David Muir and Linsey Davis, whose hostile questions and fact-checking primarily, if not exclusively, were directed at the 45th President. The 45th President displayed a masterclass in polemics to over 50 million viewers – with fair-minded commentators ranking it among one of the President’s best.





Kamala Harris Lies About Guns, Fracking, Private Insurance, etc. and ABC Hacks Let Her Get Away with It





It was obvious after the first 15 minutes of the presidential debate tonight that it was President Trump versus Kamala and two ABC hack reporters.





The ABC moderators repeatedly “fact-checked” and “fake fact-checked” President Trump during the debate. This should not surprise ANY Trump supporters or conservatives. The mainstream media becomes more slanted and dishonest as the years go on.





CNN: Percentage of Voters Who Trust Trump More on Economy Surged after Debate





Following the presidential debate on Tuesday night, a CNN poll identified a surge in the number of voters who trust President Donald Trump more on the economy than Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.





The CNN poll was reportedly taken shortly after the debate concluded.





The poll found that the percentage of voters who trust Trump more on the economy rose from +16% to +20%.





What “Komrade Kamala” DIDN’T Say In Last Night’s Debate





Last night’s debate was a disaster for Kamala Harris and the Dems.





As usual, she cackled her way through several hard-hitting and important questions facing Americans today…





And tried to blame Trump for everything from immigration to gun violence to unemployment.





But what’s worse than the lies she tried to spin, or the socialist agenda she tried to push…





Is the one crucial thing she did NOT mention…





And the devastating consequences it could have for every single American patriot.





“Make no mistake,” says Jim Rickards, “Despite her abysmal debate performance, Kamala and the Dems are still a major threat to the American people.”





