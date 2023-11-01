Create New Account
🇵🇸🇮🇱 The first footage of the clash between Hamas and IDF units that entered Gaza
The Prisoner
A Palestinian reconnaissance drone discovered a large group of Israeli soldiers huddled in a hole and surrounded on all sides by Merkava Mk.3 tanks.

Hamas fighters emerged from their tunnels and fired rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire at the Israeli military, apparently knocking out or destroying one of the Merkavas.

Source @Intel Slava Z

