Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Detained For NINE DAYS Over Facebook Posts
channel image
High Hopes
2782 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
21 views
Published Yesterday

John-Henry Westen


Sep 19, 2023


His incarceration in a psychiatric unit criticizing the COVID-19 narrative has marked the beginning of the end for freedom of speech. Now, Norwegian man Trond Harald Håland, and his lawyer Barbro Paulsen, are speaking out exclusively to LifeSiteNews over the draconian crackdown on free speech — and how COVID-19 is making a dictatorial comeback in the Western World. Thought-crimes are being fully enforced on social media with real-world arrests quickly following. Nobody is safe in the New World Order.


See background story here:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/norwegian-man-allegedly-detained-for-9-days-over-facebook-posts-criticizing-covid-jabs-lockdown/?utm_source=rumble


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3j29ob-detained-for-nine-days-over-facebook-posts.html

Keywords
facebooksocial mediacatholicnwonew world orderfreedom of speechlawyerdetainednarrativearrestspoststhought crimesincarcerationcovid-19covidenforcednorwegiannine daysjohn-henry westenpsychiatric unittrond harald halandbarbro paulsen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket