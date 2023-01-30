vintagestories 1930s Journey Around the World in Colour
VINTAGE STORIES @vintagestories9612https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMfwkLZbyTA
1930s Journey Around the World in Colour
Time travel back in the 1930s like you've never seen before. This a beautifully filmed home movie taken by two young men on vacation trips in the 1935.
Archival footage supplied by Internet Archive (at archive.org) in association with Prelinger Archives.
The original film has been motion-stabilized, enhanced, upscaled and colourized by means of state-of-the-art video software. AI Restoration Process:
1. DeNoise and removed artifacts.
2. Increased motion interpolation to 60 fps, using a deep learning open source program Dainapp.
3. Upscaled using AI to 4K resolution
4. Added color using Deoldify
5. Added sound and join the various film fragments by means of a sophisticated editor.
