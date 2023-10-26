The Israeli army publishes footage of regular airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, reporting 350 targets hit.
The Hamas movement said that approximately 50 hostages died as a result of Israeli shelling.
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirms that a Hamas delegation is visiting Moscow
