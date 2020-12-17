© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She Passes Out After Getting The Vaccination!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
679 views • December 17, 2020
Do you trust your Leaders when they say the vax is safe? Be careful people! They may not be telling you everything as demonstrated right here when someone reacts badly to the shot. She apparently is fine and the Media claims she reacts this way with any pain but who in the hell believes the media anymore.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.