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Doctor: Make Plan NOW In Case Loved One Is Hospitalized
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343 views • July 28, 2021
You need to make a plan now in case a loved one ends up in the hospital, warns Dr. Karladine Graves in this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. If you don't, the hospital is likely to ignore your wishes, potentially jeopardizing you or your family members. Karladine, who has a loved one in the hospital with COVID right now, also speaks about COVID, the vaccines, and more.
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