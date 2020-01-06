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Iran Threatens To Kill Trump! Globalists Involved? Attempt To Frame/ Assassinate Trump Revealed—War?
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91 views • January 06, 2020
Tensions and talks of war with Iran have lasted for years and President Trumps administration has been having to deal dealing with Obama error holdovers that have backchannels with Iran and who are coordinating this regional crisis. I believe they may have something to do with this war and not only that but also direct assassination threats on the President’s life. http://bit.ly/2MZP3hi
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