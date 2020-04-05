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PLANDEMIC CONFIRMED: Fed Chairman Confesses to Deliberate Shutdown of US Economy. Covid-19 Was the Coverup - Jim Fetzer
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2976 views • April 05, 2020
FED CONFESSES TO DELIBERATE SHUTDOWN OF US ECONOMY.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard:
"This is a planned, organized partial shutdown of the U.S. economy in the second quarter. The overall goal is to keep everyone, households and businesses, whole… It is a huge shock and we are trying to cope with it and keep it under control."
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/st-louis-fed-pres-this-is-a-planned-organized-partial-shutdown-of-the-u-s-economy-in-the-2nd-quarter/
The GoldFish Report No 471 - Political Theater: The Silent Revolution is Here - https://youtu.be/BM8yH4qkStA
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard:
"This is a planned, organized partial shutdown of the U.S. economy in the second quarter. The overall goal is to keep everyone, households and businesses, whole… It is a huge shock and we are trying to cope with it and keep it under control."
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/st-louis-fed-pres-this-is-a-planned-organized-partial-shutdown-of-the-u-s-economy-in-the-2nd-quarter/
The GoldFish Report No 471 - Political Theater: The Silent Revolution is Here - https://youtu.be/BM8yH4qkStA
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