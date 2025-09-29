Total Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wikipedia Co-Creator Reveals All: CIA Infiltration, Banning Conservatives & How To Fix The Internet
* Larry Sanger built Wikipedia as an unbiased repository of the world’s knowledge.
* Then he stood by helplessly as activists and intel agencies turned it into the most comprehensive propaganda operation in human history.
* There is nothing more corrupt.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 September 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-larry-sanger