Total Control

Wikipedia Co-Creator Reveals All: CIA Infiltration, Banning Conservatives & How To Fix The Internet

* Larry Sanger built Wikipedia as an unbiased repository of the world’s knowledge.

* Then he stood by helplessly as activists and intel agencies turned it into the most comprehensive propaganda operation in human history.

* There is nothing more corrupt.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 September 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-larry-sanger

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1972716529608237173