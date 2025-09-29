BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Total Control
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
127 views • 1 day ago

Wikipedia Co-Creator Reveals All: CIA Infiltration, Banning Conservatives & How To Fix The Internet

* Larry Sanger built Wikipedia as an unbiased repository of the world’s knowledge.

* Then he stood by helplessly as activists and intel agencies turned it into the most comprehensive propaganda operation in human history.

* There is nothing more corrupt.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 September 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-larry-sanger

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1972716529608237173

corruptionconservativesciapropagandagoogletucker carlsondonald trumpinterneteditingelon muskwikipediaactivistsreformjimmy walesblacklistingintel agencieseditorslarry sangerpolicy changesnews sourcespermanent bans
