Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell Report Over FOIA Request Findings

Steve Bannon War Room: Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell Report Over FOIA Request Finding:
Dr Wolf: "Most important story of our time. WH freaked out at highest levels internally over heart damage, blood clots, per FOIA’d emails, in MAY 2021 then MANDATED mRNA vaccines on our military and health care workers by Sept 2021. High treason. Story broken by WarRoom"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.