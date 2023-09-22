Create New Account
Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell Report Over FOIA Request Findings
Steve Bannon War Room: Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell Report Over FOIA Request Finding:


Dr Wolf: "Most important story of our time. WH freaked out at highest levels internally over heart damage, blood clots, per FOIA’d emails, in MAY 2021 then MANDATED mRNA vaccines on our military and health care workers by Sept 2021. High treason. Story broken by WarRoom"

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

