Masks: What Are They Hiding?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The mask debate is again raging in the US, and again it is becoming a political football. Red state governors are attacked in the mainstream media for not re-imposing mask mandates while blue state governors where cases are increasing get a pass. So what's it all about? Public health? Also today - the California recall is becoming a referendum on masks and mandates. Finally - should we import thousands of Afghans?