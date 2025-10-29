Trump's gets a Crown: received replica gold crown from South Korea's president

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump receives replica gold crown
More in article:
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-award-trump-its-highest-medal-gift-him-golden-crown-2025-10-29/
Adding:
How Trump forces ASEAN members to open markets as China guards rare earths?
As Trump continues his Asia trip, the US has sealed several trade deals — but are they beneficial for all the sides?
Let's have a closer look:
♦️ The US signed four agreements with Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam focusing on trade barriers and rare earths.
♦️ Trump maintained the 19-20% tariffs on these nations but made concessions on certain types of goods — pharmaceuticals, palm oil, cocoa, rubber, and aerospace equipment — in exchange for wider access to these nations’ markets
♦️ During the talks, the US signed bilateral pacts instead of treating ASEAN as a bloc, which shows Trump "views Southeast Asia primarily through an economic and political optics lens," expert Joanne Lin explained to the South China Morning Post
♦️ The US was the main winner as a result of the deals, as the Asian countries get short-term economic relief for granting the Americans long-term access to their markets, she added
♦️ This happens amid China tightening export controls on critical minerals, which prompts the US to seek rare-earth deals with the mentioned Asian states to reduce American dependency on China, analyst Vu Lam told SCMP