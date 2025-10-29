BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's gets a Crown: received replica gold crown from South Korea's president
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1330 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 19 hours ago

Trump receives replica gold crown

Trump was gifted a replica of the golden Cheonmachong crown. The delicate original, which was found in a tomb in Gyeongju, features towering gold prongs and dangling leaf shapes.
"This symbolizes the history of Silla, which maintained a long-term era of peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a new era of peaceful coexistence and common growth on the Korean Peninsula that the United States and South Korea will work together for."

More in article:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-award-trump-its-highest-medal-gift-him-golden-crown-2025-10-29/

Adding: 

How Trump forces ASEAN members to open markets as China guards rare earths?

As Trump continues his Asia trip, the US has sealed several trade deals — but are they beneficial for all the sides?

Let's have a closer look:

♦️ The US signed four agreements with Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam focusing on trade barriers and rare earths.

♦️  Trump maintained the 19-20% tariffs on these nations but made concessions on certain types of goods — pharmaceuticals, palm oil, cocoa, rubber, and aerospace equipment — in exchange for wider access to these nations’ markets

♦️  During the talks, the US signed bilateral pacts instead of treating ASEAN as a bloc, which shows Trump "views Southeast Asia primarily through an economic and political optics lens," expert Joanne Lin explained to the South China Morning Post

♦️ The US was the main winner as a result of the deals, as the Asian countries get short-term economic relief for granting the Americans long-term access to their markets, she added

♦️ This happens amid China tightening export controls on critical minerals, which prompts the US to seek rare-earth deals with the mentioned Asian states to reduce American dependency on China, analyst Vu Lam told SCMP



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy