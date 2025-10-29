Trump's gets a Crown: received replica gold crown from South Korea's president

Trump receives replica gold crown

Trump was gifted a replica of the golden Cheonmachong crown. The delicate original, which was found in a tomb in Gyeongju, features towering gold prongs and dangling leaf shapes.

"This symbolizes the history of Silla, which maintained a long-term era of peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a new era of peaceful coexistence and common growth on the Korean Peninsula that the United States and South Korea will work together for."

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-award-trump-its-highest-medal-gift-him-golden-crown-2025-10-29/

How Trump forces ASEAN members to open markets as China guards rare earths?

As Trump continues his Asia trip, the US has sealed several trade deals — but are they beneficial for all the sides?

♦️ The US signed four agreements with Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam focusing on trade barriers and rare earths.

♦️ Trump maintained the 19-20% tariffs on these nations but made concessions on certain types of goods — pharmaceuticals, palm oil, cocoa, rubber, and aerospace equipment — in exchange for wider access to these nations’ markets

♦️ During the talks, the US signed bilateral pacts instead of treating ASEAN as a bloc, which shows Trump "views Southeast Asia primarily through an economic and political optics lens," expert Joanne Lin explained to the South China Morning Post

♦️ The US was the main winner as a result of the deals, as the Asian countries get short-term economic relief for granting the Americans long-term access to their markets, she added

♦️ This happens amid China tightening export controls on critical minerals, which prompts the US to seek rare-earth deals with the mentioned Asian states to reduce American dependency on China, analyst Vu Lam told SCMP





