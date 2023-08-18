What's the big secret in Antarctica?

Last but certainly not least, Eric Hecker closes out our Whistleblower Marathon this week on SRS. Eric is former Navy and contractor for Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor. Eric's position as a firefighter and plumber for the South Pole facility gave him unrestricted access to the compound. During his stay, Eric observed highly advanced directed energy weapons and other technologies beyond what we previously thought possible. Eric has also testified to congress under oath and hopes to bring his experience to the public for the good of humanity.
00:00 - Introduction
02:12 - What is Raytheon?
05:17 - Directed Energy Weapons
11:53 - What is Quantum Entanglement
13:38 - Intrusive Thought Device
21:12 - Discovering “E.L.F.”
23:13 - Arrow Building
26:57 - Antarctic Treaty
32:11 - State of War
