Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What's the big secret in Antarctica?
channel image
Proforce
4 Subscribers
428 views
Published Yesterday

Last but certainly not least, Eric Hecker closes out our Whistleblower Marathon this week on SRS. Eric is former Navy and contractor for Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor. Eric's position as a firefighter and plumber for the South Pole facility gave him unrestricted access to the compound. During his stay, Eric observed highly advanced directed energy weapons and other technologies beyond what we previously thought possible. Eric has also testified to congress under oath and hopes to bring his experience to the public for the good of humanity. DOWNLOAD SRS CONTENT - https://drive.google.com/drive/folder... 🚨↘️ Shawn Ryan Show Links ↙️🚨 Newsletter - https://shawnryanshow.com/pages/newsl... Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd... TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnryanshow Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shawnryan762 #vigilanceelite #shawnryanshow Eric Hecker Links: Website - Deciphering.tv Shawn Ryan Show Sponsors: https://ziprecruiter.com/srs 00:00 - Introduction 02:12 - What is Raytheon? 05:17 - Directed Energy Weapons 11:53 - What is Quantum Entanglement 13:38 - Intrusive Thought Device 21:12 - Discovering “E.L.F.” 23:13 - Arrow Building 26:57 - Antarctic Treaty 32:11 - State of War

Keywords
antarcticabigsecret

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket