Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The SHEEP and the GOATS: The WORST of the GOATS DO NOT KNOW WHAT THEY ARE MISSING MVI_8173
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
245 Subscribers
Shop now
23 views
Published 13 hours ago

In my considered opinion, our fellow humans who wholeheartedly embrace sin, become iniquitous, and delight in inflicting untold misery upon others, do not know what limitlessly superior experience is available to them, if they would but turn around, and progress gradually towards the source of love and enlightenment, our personal absolute existential source, God.

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligioninsanitypainsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentiniquityblissmiseryeternalisationpartnership with god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket