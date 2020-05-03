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THE GREATEST DECEPTION - HIBBELER PRODUCTIONS (VIDEO)
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111 views • May 03, 2020
The Greatest Deception is a very good video about the Flat Earth. I researched Flat Earth in depth during 2010 to 2012. There was only about 200 Proofs for Flat Earth back then, but nowadays we have over 450 Proofs. FLAT EARTH IS NOT A THEORY, IT IS A PROVEN FACT & REALITY. Flat Earth is both the easiest Truth to prove, and the most important Truth towards your Conscious Awakening, so if you haven't done your research yet, don't wait too long. In fact, you CAN NOT become CONSCIOUS until you Wake Up to the Flat Earth, so I say knock it out as quickly as possible. You will Wake Up much faster and with better comprehension of all the other lies being put out by the 4 Sources of Disinformation. Once you achieve CONSCIOUSNESS AWARENESS you will know that EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN, and the word everything actually does mean EVERYTHING.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
Hibbeler Productions on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/HibbelerProductions/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
Hibbeler Productions on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/HibbelerProductions/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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