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Shelter - Part 1 acrylic on canvas by Jeff olp
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13 views • November 16, 2019
This is a very large painting. I’m just getting ready to do the next part of this painting. More life is joining this design. You will have to watch for the next video to see what critters will be added to the painting. Colorful little guys they are. Enjoy. If you have any questions drop me a line at [email protected]
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