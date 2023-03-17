Create New Account
Blue/Gold Color Scheme Part 3
MJTank
Published 16 hours ago

Who's schemin' colors 'round here?!? After two videos in 2022 about this same subject, this color scheme was declared "Color (scheme) of the Year 2023" by PANTONE.Blue/Gold Color Scheme: #DesignerVision #GoldenEra #Solutions https://www.brighteon.com/003a9246-fd8c-4a48-b003-3ad6707bcbed
Blue/Gold Color Scheme- Secret Message Revealed! #DesignerVision #GoldenEra #Solutions https://www.brighteon.com/100af1e3-4c74-4603-bc1a-97bd2ba3ef83

Whether they know it or not, casting 4D spells from: https://gigithefairy.com/
Fifth Generation Warfare and Sovereignty complete video found here, 43 mins https://t.me/c/1505730668/3125

Skytree music and art here: https://skytree.bandcamp.com/

#SpellsBroken

Ask me about my #Solutions, and/or throw me some doh faster than the state can snake it away: linktr.ee/mjtank108

