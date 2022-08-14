Swindon & Wilts Residents Association: Gathering Evidence Of 5G EMF Radiation In Swindon - Part 3

Part 3 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.

This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.

On Wednesday, 10th August 2022 we monitored six masts. We used two TriField meters and an Acousticom 2. All readings were off the scale ie: up to and over 20 times the legal safety limit for EMFS, except for two; one on Mead Way, West Swindon and Redhouse, North Swindon. These masts were not yet switched on.

Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/2a2dc219-eda6-44a8-8584-a977c170fc6a

Link to Part 2:

https://www.brighteon.com/c835a5e0-4b92-44a5-bf4d-17074c96b59f

Mirrored - MrHellvis69