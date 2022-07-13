The Game Is Rigged Folks

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THEIR NEW WORLD ORDER WILL ARISE FROM THE GLOBAL CHAOS WHICH THEY WILL ENSURE. FIRST THE OLD WORLD ORDER MUST BE DESTROYED WITH IT'S FINANCIAL SYSTEM SO THAT A NEW CASTLESS TOTALITARIAN SYSTEM CAN TAKE IT'S PLACE AND IT WILL BE EVERY BIT AS TERRIFYING AS GEORGE ORWELL PREDICTED IN HIS FUTURISTIC NOVEL 1984 WHICH HE ACTUALLY WROTE IN 1948.
#TheGameIsRigged #NWO #WEF #WHO #UN
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