DEAGLE DEPOPULATION MURDER OF HUMANITY EXPOSED!-H

THIS SHOCKING VIDEO PROVES BY 2025 ALL BUT 500 MILLION HUMANS WILLBE ON THE PLANET EARTH. THIS WILL HAPPEN WHEN THE SATANIC ELITE ROLLOUT THE DEADLY VACCINES TO FURTHER MURDER MORE HUMANS. THEY ALSO HAVE WW-3 TO DISPOSE OF MORE HUMANS AND OF COURSE THESE THERE'S THE DEADLY DEW DEATH RAY LASERS TO COOK PEOPLE AS THEY SLEEP IN THEIR BEDS AT NIGHT. IT AMAZES ME THE WORLD IS STILL ASLEEP CONCERNING THESE ENDLESS DEATH THREATS. NO WONDER THE BIBLE WARNS MOST OF HUMANITY WILL BE UNDER A VEIL OF DELUSION IN THESE END TIMES. YOUR PETTER ARM UP BECAUSE INSANE ILLEGALS AND CRIMINALS ARE COMING FOR YOU AND I. THE CORRUPT LEGAL SYSTEM NOW CONVICTS INNOCENT HUMANS AND LET THE CRIMINALS GO FREE. CARRY A VIDEO CAMERA EVERYWHERE YOU GO. OTHERWISE, THE CORRUPT JUDGES WILL TAKE THE CRIMINALS WORD OVER YOURS. WAKEUP...