Invention of water-fueled car

Iranian scientist Alaeddin Qassemi unveiled his water-fueled car (Peugeot 405) that holds 60 liters (15.8 Gallons) of water and can travel 900 km (559.2 Miles) in 10 Hours. The power is generated after water is split into hydrogen and oxygen which react chemically to produce energy. The engine of the vehicle only produces water vapor, causing next to zero air pollution.

