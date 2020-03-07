CLIP 2 OWEN SHROYER, STEVE PIECZENIK, FIRE FIGHTERS, BEYOND VACCINES, CORONA VIRUS 3-5-20

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STEVE PIECZENIK: THE DEMOCRATS LIVE IN DISNEYLAND AND DO NOTHING
8:00 - 11:20 minutes Coronavirus antibiotics
https://www.bitchute.com/video/klC82VV3YKTM/.
WAR ROOM (1st HOUR) Tue - 3/3/20 • News, Reports; Analysis • Infowars
https://www.brighteon.com/2c85c131-8427-412c-b6f0-23912b8c8989
Owen on WarRoom
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vW73zXAnKoyr/
🇺🇸 THE REAL DEAL WITH OLE DAMMEGARD & JIM FETZER [MIRRORED]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FndKFZqFzLFy/
Another site: https://lightonconspiracies.com/maybe-oles-most-important-interview-ever/