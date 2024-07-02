MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: New Documentary To SHATTER JEWISH Supremacy & POWER

Stew Peters announces the soon to be released groundbreaking documentary “OCCUPIED” and why the world needs to know who really is holding the strings of power.





Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep The Stew Peters Show FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: http://stewlikesgold.com





The world needs to know the truth that fake history has concealed. WATCH Old World Order, and find out more at: https://stewpeters.com/owo/





It's time for Extreme Accountability. Learn how you can take part in this historic event at http://theextremeevent.com/





Check out the Stew Peters Store for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! https://www.spnstore.com





American Reserves provides high quality emergency food, supplies and water filtration. American Made. American Owned. American Reserves. Use code "Stew” for 10% off your order: https://www.americanreserves.com/stew