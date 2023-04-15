The Church Is Being trampled Under Foot By Men

The Christian Church has lost her saltiness and is being disregarded and disrespected everywhere on the earth. With so many TV channels, radio stations, and publications Christianity is rapidly declining, especially in the West. Gospel artists take secular music and replace the lyrics and call it gospel music. Pastors have now become motivational speakers. Ungodly men instructed our churches to enforce masks on congregants during the pandemic. Maybe we need to be desperate enough to say that maybe something is wrong with our faith system?