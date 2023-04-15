Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Church Is Being trampled Under Foot By Men
19 views
channel image
African Voice
Published Yesterday |

The Christian Church has lost her saltiness and is being disregarded and disrespected everywhere on the earth. With so many TV  channels, radio stations, and publications Christianity is rapidly declining, especially in the West. Gospel artists take secular music and replace the lyrics and call it gospel music. Pastors have now become motivational speakers. Ungodly men instructed our churches to enforce masks on congregants during the pandemic. Maybe we need to be desperate enough to say that maybe something is wrong with our faith system? 

Keywords
lawtorahreformationcommandmentscompromisedmixed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket