SILENCED FOR CALLING OUT CORRUPTION, EU MEP SPEAKS OUT

German member of European Parliament, Christine Anderson, details how she was censored during a recent EU Hearing for questioning the collusion between the husband of EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, and Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, in 2020 regarding contracts between Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and European governments.
#ChristineAnderson #UrsulaVonDerLeyen #Pfizer #AlbertBourla
