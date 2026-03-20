You Must Go Your Own Way

In the summer of 2021 when the COVID scare was at it's height and people were told to get the clot shot, I tried to tell those I cared about that it wasn't safe and that what was happening wasn't normal ... the first time in history that doctors and hospitals were being paid for a positive test result and diagnosis and treatment that led to deaths. All of a sudden there were no reported flu deaths, and gun shot victims and accident victims were diagnosed as having died from COVID. The media propaganda was too strong and organized ... people believed the media propaganda. This song is advise I gave to myself to deal with the inevitable struggle we all would be going through ...