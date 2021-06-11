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KIM CLEMENT'S AMAZING FINAL PROPHESY FOR 2021: SHOCKING EXPOSURE COMING TO DEMOCRATS & REPUBLICANS
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470 views • June 11, 2021
KIM CLEMENT'S AMAZING FINAL PROPHESY FOR 2021: SHOCKING EXPOSURE COMING TO DEMOCRATS & REPUBLICANS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQAx4LmnHl6l/
MY QUESTION TO YOU IS ‘WHAT DID HE SEE COMING IN 2021′…?! EVERY Truth-Seeking Patriot of this Great Nation (and others) will be AWE-STRUCK when they hear Kim Clement’s Prophetic Word of SHOCKING EXPOSURE that IS COMING to Claim BOTH the Democrats & Republicans in 2021! Within the Words of these TWO BOMBSHELL PROPHESIES, Kim Clement REVEALS a GREAT UPHEAVAL and EARTH-SHATTERING TURMOIL that will befall both Demon-Possessed Parties THIS YEAR, and will EXPOSE the COMING DOWNFALL of Nation States that have caused this world Great Strife and Death. Trust me when I tell you this, Patriots, that we ARE living in the time of THE GREAT AWAKENING, and the King Of Kings WILL HAVE HIS DAY, and you’ll soon see how it’s one which we NOW live in! Your hands will raise up in PRAISE and GLORY to the one True God after watching this GLORIOUS and EPIC PROPHESY which spells the END of the Demonic Evil-Doers! So BUCKLE UP for this WILD RIDE and ENJOY THE SHOW! This video will prove to be a GLORIOUSLY DELICIOUS, INFORMATIVE WILD RIDE and an EPIC Take-Down of Satan’s Army!
More Stuff:
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
_____________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQAx4LmnHl6l/
MY QUESTION TO YOU IS ‘WHAT DID HE SEE COMING IN 2021′…?! EVERY Truth-Seeking Patriot of this Great Nation (and others) will be AWE-STRUCK when they hear Kim Clement’s Prophetic Word of SHOCKING EXPOSURE that IS COMING to Claim BOTH the Democrats & Republicans in 2021! Within the Words of these TWO BOMBSHELL PROPHESIES, Kim Clement REVEALS a GREAT UPHEAVAL and EARTH-SHATTERING TURMOIL that will befall both Demon-Possessed Parties THIS YEAR, and will EXPOSE the COMING DOWNFALL of Nation States that have caused this world Great Strife and Death. Trust me when I tell you this, Patriots, that we ARE living in the time of THE GREAT AWAKENING, and the King Of Kings WILL HAVE HIS DAY, and you’ll soon see how it’s one which we NOW live in! Your hands will raise up in PRAISE and GLORY to the one True God after watching this GLORIOUS and EPIC PROPHESY which spells the END of the Demonic Evil-Doers! So BUCKLE UP for this WILD RIDE and ENJOY THE SHOW! This video will prove to be a GLORIOUSLY DELICIOUS, INFORMATIVE WILD RIDE and an EPIC Take-Down of Satan’s Army!
More Stuff:
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
_____________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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