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Wisconsin Supreme Court Oral Argument - Legislature v Andrea Palm 5-5-2020
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27 views • May 07, 2020
A short video, but powerful:
Justice Rebecca Bradley asks the most important question about quarantine of the people in that state: "Where in the Constitution did the people of Wisconsin confer authority on a single un-elected cabinet secretary to compel nearly 6 million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don't comply, ......" This should be asked of ALL Governors, etc.
GOOD NEWS: Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision Filed May 13th, 2020: https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/200513Ruling.pdf
Justice Rebecca Bradley asks the most important question about quarantine of the people in that state: "Where in the Constitution did the people of Wisconsin confer authority on a single un-elected cabinet secretary to compel nearly 6 million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don't comply, ......" This should be asked of ALL Governors, etc.
GOOD NEWS: Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision Filed May 13th, 2020: https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/200513Ruling.pdf
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