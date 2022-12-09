Criminal Malfeasance: "The Bodies Are Piling Up – They See What We See" - Ed Dowd

"Our public health agencies are in a cover-up mode, and this is criminal negligence and malfeasance," asserted Ed Dowd.
"The numbers are undeniable; they see what we see. Denmark had one of the most egregious excess mortality [rates]. ... They ended their vaccination program for those under 50 and said, 'It's better to get COVID than the vaccine,' which was kind of an Orwellian way to say, 'Your chances of dying with a vaccine are higher.'"
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/12/ed-dowd-reveals-the-covid-jabs-dangers-revealed-through-healthcare-data-video/ref/8/
Clip from Vigilant Fox: http://vigilantfox.substack.com
