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At the Mountains of Madness" / Lovecraft's Cthulhu Mythos
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HorrorBabble
Lovecraft's Cthulhu Mythos (8 of 14)
"At the Mountains of Madness" is a novella by horror writer H. P. Lovecraft, written in February/March 1931. The story details the events of a disastrous expedition to the Antarctic continent in September of 1930 and what was found there by the explorers, which the narrator describes in the hope of deterring another planned expedition to return to the continent. The story has inadvertently popularized the concept of ancient astronauts, as well as Antarctica’s place in the “ancient astronaut mythology”.
Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
00:52 - Part 1
25:55 - Part 2
1:09:04 - Part 3
1:35:17 - Part 4
1:57:27 - Part 5
2:28:10 - Part 6
2:46:07 - Part 7
3:09:31 - Part 8
3:28:53 - Part 9
3:53:33 - Part 10
4:11:13 - Part 11
4:34:45 - Part 12
4:48:38 - Credits
Bandcamp link: https://horrorbabble.bandcamp.com/alb...
Narrated by Ian Gordon for HorrorBabble
Music and production by Ian Gordon
Support us on Bandcamp or Patreon:
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This is an ORIGINAL HorrorBabble Production.
HorrorBabble
Lovecraft's Cthulhu Mythos (8 of 14)
"At the Mountains of Madness" is a novella by horror writer H. P. Lovecraft, written in February/March 1931. The story details the events of a disastrous expedition to the Antarctic continent in September of 1930 and what was found there by the explorers, which the narrator describes in the hope of deterring another planned expedition to return to the continent. The story has inadvertently popularized the concept of ancient astronauts, as well as Antarctica’s place in the “ancient astronaut mythology”.
Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
00:52 - Part 1
25:55 - Part 2
1:09:04 - Part 3
1:35:17 - Part 4
1:57:27 - Part 5
2:28:10 - Part 6
2:46:07 - Part 7
3:09:31 - Part 8
3:28:53 - Part 9
3:53:33 - Part 10
4:11:13 - Part 11
4:34:45 - Part 12
4:48:38 - Credits
Bandcamp link: https://horrorbabble.bandcamp.com/alb...
Narrated by Ian Gordon for HorrorBabble
Music and production by Ian Gordon
Support us on Bandcamp or Patreon:
https://horrorbabble.bandcamp.com
https://www.patreon.com/horrorbabble
HorrorBabble MERCH:
teespring.com/stores/horrorbabble-merch
Search HORRORBABBLE to find us on:
AUDIBLE / ITUNES / SPOTIFY
Home: https://www.horrorbabble.com
Rue Morgue: http://www.rue-morgue.com
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/HorrorBabble
https://www.instagram.com/horrorbabble
https://twitter.com/HorrorBabble
This is an ORIGINAL HorrorBabble Production.
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